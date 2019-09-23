|
THOMSON Kathleen (Kathy)
(nee Clarke) (Newtongrange)
Very suddenly, on holiday in Ayr, on Monday, September 16, 2019. Kathy, daughter of the late John and Jean Clarke, beloved wife of Stewart, much loved mum to Scott and Dawn, adored gran, sister to Rose, mother-in-law, auntie, great-auntie, sister-in-law, cousin and friend. A service will take place on Saturday, September 28, at 10 am, at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, to which all are welcome. A coach will leave from The Dean Tavern, Newtongrange, at 9.15 am.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 23, 2019