Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00
Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen THOMSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen "Kathy" (Clarke) THOMSON

Notice Condolences

Kathleen "Kathy" (Clarke) THOMSON Notice
THOMSON Kathleen (Kathy)
(nee Clarke) (Newtongrange)
Very suddenly, on holiday in Ayr, on Monday, September 16, 2019. Kathy, daughter of the late John and Jean Clarke, beloved wife of Stewart, much loved mum to Scott and Dawn, adored gran, sister to Rose, mother-in-law, auntie, great-auntie, sister-in-law, cousin and friend. A service will take place on Saturday, September 28, at 10 am, at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, to which all are welcome. A coach will leave from The Dean Tavern, Newtongrange, at 9.15 am.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.