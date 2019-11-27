|
|
|
SAMUEL Kathleen (née Caddell) Thinking of our dear mother, grandma, great-gran and aunt who today would be 100. Passed away September 25, 2019, thankfully out of pain and at peace. Born November 27, 1919. Lived in Dean Orphanage for 6 years, married Charles in 1941 and had Maureen, John and Irene. Travelled the world and ran an art class until age 93. A strong, gracious lady,
loved life to the full.
Thank you for all your love and wisdom as we raise a glass to that bright star that shines for us.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 27, 2019