LOGAN Kathleen (nee McAuley ) (Prestonpans)
At Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, after a brave fight against her illness. Kathleen, beloved wife of the late Thomas, dear sister of the late Sarah, Anna and Pauline, loving mother to Linda, Steven and Karen, devoted nanna to Sara, Bradley, Rudi, Mark, Blair and Laura and mother-in-law to Allan and George. A requiem Mass will be held at St Gabriel's RC Church, on Wednesday, September 11, at 10 am and thereafter to Prestonpans Cemetery, arriving at 11.15 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Flowers may be sent to Co-op Funeralcare, 40-42 High Street, Musselburgh, EH21 7AG. A retiral collection will be taken on behalf of Breast Cancer Care and British Lung Foundation. Colourful attire welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 6, 2019