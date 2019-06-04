|
|
|
BELL
Kathleen
(Corstorphine)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital on Monday, May 27, 2019.
Greatly missed by her two sisters, Lavinia and Margaret and by all the
family. All welcome to the funeral service on Friday, June 7, 11 am, at
William Purves Funeral Directors, Oakvale Funeral Home, 106 Whitehouse
Loan, Edinburgh, EH9 1BD and interment 12.15 pm, approximately at West
Linton Cemetery.
Deut. 33:27 – "Leaning on the everlasting arms".
Published in Edinburgh News on June 4, 2019
Read More