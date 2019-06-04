Home

Oakvale Funeral Home
106 Whitehouse Loan
Edinburgh, Lothian EH9 1BD
0131 447 5858
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00
Oakvale Funeral Home
106 Whitehouse Loan
Edinburgh, Lothian EH9 1BD
View Map
Interment
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
12:15
West Linton Cemetery
Kathleen BELL Notice
BELL Kathleen (Corstorphine) Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital on Monday, May 27, 2019. Greatly missed by her two sisters, Lavinia and Margaret and by all the family. All welcome to the funeral service on Friday, June 7, 11 am, at William Purves Funeral Directors, Oakvale Funeral Home, 106 Whitehouse Loan, Edinburgh, EH9 1BD and interment 12.15 pm, approximately at West Linton Cemetery. Deut. 33:27 – "Leaning on the everlasting arms".
Published in Edinburgh News on June 4, 2019
