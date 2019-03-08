|
|
|
RAFFERTY Karen
(nee McGurk) (Liberton)
Peacefully, at home on March 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, Karen (late manager at The Auld Hundred Pub, Rose Street, Edinburgh), beloved daughter of Rose and the late Andrew, loved sister of Kenny, dear sister-in-law of Lynda, dear aunt of Melanie, a dear friend of Janey and a good friend to many. Funeral service at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel on Thursday, March 14, at 12 noon, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be given at the door after the service in aid of the Marie Curie.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More