LANGLANDS
Karen (Kaz)
(Musselburgh)
Suddenly, but peacefully on June 17, 2019, at the Edinburgh Royal
Infirmary. Beloved daughter of the late Gordon and Roberta Langlands, much loved twin sister of the late Grant Langlands and treasured friend to many. Funeral service to take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel on Friday, June 28, at 11.30 am. To reflect Karen’s personality, we respectfully ask that everyone attending wear a brightly coloured accessory. Family flowers only, please. There will be a collection for Deaf Action on retiral.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 25, 2019
