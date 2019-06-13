|
|
|
OVENS June (Port Seton)
She passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019, with great dignity as she indeed conducted her whole life. Her first thoughts were always to put others before herself,
she was devoted and hugely loved wife, mother, grandma and sister. Peacefully at rest now with her beloved mum and dad.
She will be sorely missed forever.
Her funeral will take place on Monday, June 17, at Chalmers Memorial Church, at 10 am. Followed by burial at Prestonpans Cemetery, 11 am.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 13, 2019
