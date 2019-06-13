Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00
Chalmers Memorial Church
Resources
More Obituaries for June OVENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June OVENS

Notice Condolences

June OVENS Notice
OVENS June (Port Seton)
She passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019, with great dignity as she indeed conducted her whole life. Her first thoughts were always to put others before herself,
she was devoted and hugely loved wife, mother, grandma and sister. Peacefully at rest now with her beloved mum and dad.
She will be sorely missed forever.
Her funeral will take place on Monday, June 17, at Chalmers Memorial Church, at 10 am. Followed by burial at Prestonpans Cemetery, 11 am.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.