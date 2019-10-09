Home

Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
14:30
Mortonhall Crematorium
Pentland Chapel
June Irene (Law) ALLAN

ALLAN June Irene (nee Law) (Craigour)
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, on October 1, 2019, June, beloved wife of the late David, loving mum to Lynn, Valetta and Beverley, also a much loved grandma, great-grandma and sister to John. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Monday, October 14, at 2.30 pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired can be made on retiral in aid of Chest Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 9, 2019
