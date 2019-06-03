Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
13:00
Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for June HORSBURGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June (Ross) HORSBURGH

Notice Condolences

June (Ross) HORSBURGH Notice
HORSBURGH June (nee Ross) (Ratho)
Peacefully, at home, with her family, on May 27, 2019. June, beloved wife of Brian, adored mum of Brian and Leanne, proud nana to Sophia, Oliver, Hannah and Emily, cherished sister and aunt to the family. A service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Monday, June 10, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations, can be made to chosen charities on the day.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.