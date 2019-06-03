|
|
|
HORSBURGH June (nee Ross) (Ratho)
Peacefully, at home, with her family, on May 27, 2019. June, beloved wife of Brian, adored mum of Brian and Leanne, proud nana to Sophia, Oliver, Hannah and Emily, cherished sister and aunt to the family. A service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Monday, June 10, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations, can be made to chosen charities on the day.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 3, 2019
