MORGAN Julie In loving memory of our mum and grandma.

Those special memories of you,

Will always bring a smile,

If only we could have you back,

For just a little while.

Then we could sit and talk again,

Just like we used to do,

You always meant so very much,

And always will do too,

The fact that you're no longer here,

Will, always cause us pain,

But you are forever in our hearts,

Until we meet again.

All our love Lorraine, Alan, Laura and Sandy.

We miss you so much grandma.

Lots of love Cameron and Jessica xx. Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 20, 2019