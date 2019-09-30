|
GERRIE Julie (Blyth) (Musselburgh)
Peacefully, at St Columba's Hospice on Friday, September 20, 2019, aged 48. Julie, loving mum to Eilidh, much loved daughter to James and the late Carol, cherished sister to Mandy, devoted cousin to Sharon and Laura and much loved by all that knew her. A service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel on Thursday, October 3, at 12 noon. All welcome. At the family's request, please wear something colourful. Family flowers only.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 30, 2019