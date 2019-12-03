Home

MACDONALD Julia (nee Brown) (Musselburgh)
Peacefully, in the care of the Western General Hospital, on November 24, 2019. Julia, beloved wife of Jim, much loved mum of James, Gordon, John, Graeme, Scott and Hazel, cherished nana, sister, sister-in-law and mother-in-law to the family. Funeral Mass will take place at Our Lady of Loretto RC Church, Musselburgh, on Friday, December 6, at 9.30 am, interment thereafter at Inveresk Cemetery.
Julia will be received in to church on Thursday, December 5, at 4.30 pm.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 3, 2019
