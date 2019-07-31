Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
12:30
Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce THOMSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce THOMSON

Notice Condolences

Joyce THOMSON Notice
THOMSON Joyce (Leith)
Peacefully, on July 19, 2019, in hospital, Joyce, beloved mum of Linda, Meg, Liz, Pat and Jean and a loving granny, great-granny and great-great-granny Will be forever missed. A funeral service to which all are welcome, will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Tuesday, August 6, at 12.30 pm. Please wear a touch of pink. Family flowers only, please. A retiral collection will be held on behalf of the Edinburgh Cat and Dog Home.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.