THOMSON Joyce (Leith)
Peacefully, on July 19, 2019, in hospital, Joyce, beloved mum of Linda, Meg, Liz, Pat and Jean and a loving granny, great-granny and great-great-granny Will be forever missed. A funeral service to which all are welcome, will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Tuesday, August 6, at 12.30 pm. Please wear a touch of pink. Family flowers only, please. A retiral collection will be held on behalf of the Edinburgh Cat and Dog Home.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 31, 2019