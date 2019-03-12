|
|
|
LOUGHLIN Joyce
(nee McLaren) (Broughton)
Joyce, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at St Columba's Hospice. Beloved wife of the late Bill, much loved mum to Aileen and mother-in-law of Callum. Loving gran to Cameron, Amie, Grant and Vicky, great-gran to Jack, Rory and Nieve. A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer chapel on Saturday, March 16, at 10 am, to which all family and friends are warmly invited. Family flowers only please, donations can be made on retiral of service in aid of Earl Haig Fund Scotland. Enquiries to Scotmid, Tel: 0131 555 5550.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 12, 2019
