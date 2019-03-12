Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00
Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce LOUGHLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce (McLaren) LOUGHLIN

Notice Condolences

Joyce (McLaren) LOUGHLIN Notice
LOUGHLIN Joyce
(nee McLaren) (Broughton)
Joyce, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at St Columba's Hospice. Beloved wife of the late Bill, much loved mum to Aileen and mother-in-law of Callum. Loving gran to Cameron, Amie, Grant and Vicky, great-gran to Jack, Rory and Nieve. A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer chapel on Saturday, March 16, at 10 am, to which all family and friends are warmly invited. Family flowers only please, donations can be made on retiral of service in aid of Earl Haig Fund Scotland. Enquiries to Scotmid, Tel: 0131 555 5550.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.