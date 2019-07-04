Home

Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:30
St Catherine of Alexandria RC Church
Gracemount
Interment
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
13:00
Mortonhall Cemetery
FLYNN Joyce (nee Lytton) (Liberton) Peacefully, at home, on June 25, 2019, with her loving family by her side, Joyce beloved wife of the late John C. Flynn, adored and cherished mum to Graeme, Gavin, Sheena, Moyra and Calum, dear mother-in-law to Peter and Willie, much loved and wonderful nana to Jodie, Jonathan, Samantha, Shaun, David and Stephen and a loving great-nana, sister and friend to many. A service of Thanksgiving will be held at St Catherine of Alexandria RC Church, Gracemount, on Tuesday, July 9, at 11.30 am, followed by interment at Mortonhall Cemetery, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 4, 2019
