AITKEN Josephine (Linlithgow)
Peacefully, at Meadowvale Care Home, Bathgate, on November 24, 2019, Josephine, aged 95 years. Beloved wife of Charles McLauchlan and latterly Frederick John Aitken, also a loving mother, mother-in-law and grandmother. Rest in peace. Funeral Mass will be held at St Michael's RC Church, Linlithgow, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 10 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to committal at Falkirk Crematorium, at 11.30 am.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 28, 2019
