RAFFERTY Joseph (Roslin)
At home, in the loving care of his family and with great courage, Joe, dearly loved husband of Margaret, much adored dad of Stephen, Pauline, Karen and the late Angela, a dear father-in-law to Gordon and Keith, a proud and devoted grandad to Lyndsey, Natalie, Liam, Darren, Danielle and Devyn and partners Sarah, Gary, Steph and Sam,
a doting great-grandad to Lucas, Charlie, Esmee, Parker and Daisy Jo.
A celebration of his life will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Thursday, March 14, at 1 pm, thereafter to Roslin Cemetery, for
2.30 pm. Family flowers only, please.
All welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 8, 2019
