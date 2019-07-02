Home

Joseph (Joe) QUINLAN

Joseph (Joe) QUINLAN Notice
QUINLAN Joseph (Joe) (Portobello)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, Joe, aged 88 years, dearly beloved husband and best friend of Pauline, cherished and loving dad of Jennifer, Joseph, Colette and Pauline, father-in-law to Billy, Sharon, Warren and Nick. Adored papa Joe of Camille, Joseph and Kris and brother of Patrick. Much loved uncle and friend to many at home and in Dublin. Funeral Mass will be held at St John's RC Church, Portobello, on Thursday, July 11, at 9.45 am, thereafter to Seafield Crematorium, at 11 am. All are welcome. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 2, 2019
