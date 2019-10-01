Resources More Obituaries for Joseph FOY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joseph (Joe) FOY

Notice FOY Joseph (Joe) (Tranent)

Michael, Elizabeth and families wish to sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received on their sad loss of Joe. Thank you to Tranent Day Centre Lunch Club, which Joe really enjoyed. Sincere thanks to all staff at Crookston Care Home, Tranent for their exceptional and dignified care of Joe in his last few months. Special thanks to Fr Ben and Deacon Gordon for their uplifting Requiem Mass and to all who attended St Martin of Tours RC Church, Tranent and Tranent Cemetery. Thank you to Buchanan & Hogg, Tranent for their professional funeral arrangements. Thanks also to East Lothian Co-op Bowling Club for refreshments.

Joe will be sadly missed.