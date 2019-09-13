|
FOY Joseph (Joe) (Tranent)
Very peacefully, with his family by his side, in the loving care of Crookston Care Home, Tranent, on Saturday, August 31, 2019, Joe, aged 93 years, loving husband of the late Mary, devoted dad of Michael and Elizabeth, father-in-law of Tommy and the late Avril, adored papa of Jacqueline, Pamela, Claire, Karen and Stephanie, loving great-papa of 12, also a dear uncle, cousin and friend. Requiem Mass on Friday, September 20, at 10 am, at St Martin of Tours RC Church, Tranent, thereafter to Tranent Cemetery for 11 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 13, 2019