MOONEY Johnie (Edinburgh /
formerly Broxburn)
Peacefully, at home, on March 13, 2019, in the care of Action Group, Johnie, a beloved brother of the family. Funeral Service, to which all are welcome, will be held at St John Cantius & St Nicholas Church, Broxburn, on Monday, March 25, at 9.30 am, thereafter to Loaninghill Cemetery. Johnie will be accepted into church on Sunday, March 24, at 3.30 pm. Floral tributes welcome. There will be a retiral collection for St John Cantius & St Nicholas Church and the Remembrance Garden.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 20, 2019
