WARDLAW John (Stenhouse)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital on June 1, 2019, John, beloved husband of Edith, much loved dad of Peter, Linda and John, loved father-in-law of Linda, Jim and Stacey, a dearly loved grandfather, great-grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to all who knew him. Service at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel on Saturday, June 8, at 12 noon, to which all friends are invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 5, 2019
