TAYLOR John (Jock) (Dalkeith)
Suddenly, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Friday, March 1, 2019, John, much loved husband to the late Helen Taylor, loving dad to John and Garry, cherished papa and great-papa to all his grandchildren and a dear father-in-law. A service will be held at St David's Roman Catholic Church, on Monday, March 18, at 11 am, thereafter to Dalkeith Cemetery, arriving at approximately 11.45 am, to which all family and friends are welcome. Donations, if so desired, may be given after the service in aid of St David's Roman Catholic Church.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 11, 2019
