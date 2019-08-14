|
STALKER John (Winchburgh / formerly Scone)
Peacefully, at Tippethill Hospital, on Sunday, August 11, 2019, Jack, aged 90 years, beloved husband of the late Jean, dear father of the late Ian and a much loved brother-in-law and uncle to all the family. Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, Edinburgh, on Wednesday, August 21, at 2 pm. No flowers please. There will be a retiral collection in aid of Capability Scotland for those who wish to donate.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 14, 2019