Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
14:00
Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel
Edinburgh
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John STALKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John STALKER

Notice Condolences

John STALKER Notice
STALKER John (Winchburgh / formerly Scone)
Peacefully, at Tippethill Hospital, on Sunday, August 11, 2019, Jack, aged 90 years, beloved husband of the late Jean, dear father of the late Ian and a much loved brother-in-law and uncle to all the family. Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, Edinburgh, on Wednesday, August 21, at 2 pm. No flowers please. There will be a retiral collection in aid of Capability Scotland for those who wish to donate.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.