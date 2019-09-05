Home

Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
13:30
Warriston Crematorium
SMITH John (Ian) (Broughton / Drylaw)
Peacefully, at Letham Park Care Home, on August 27, 2019, loving husband of the late Margaret, much loved dad of Maureen and father-in-law to Eric, cherished grandad of Hannah, cousin, uncle, formerly a member of Northern Bowling Club. Funeral service will take place at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Monday, September 9, at 1.30 pm, to which all family and friends are warmly invited. Family flowers only, please. Enquiries to Scotmid funerals 0131 555 5550.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 5, 2019
