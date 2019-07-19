Home

Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00
Belhaven Church
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:45
Deer Park Cemetery
John (Jock) RAE

John (Jock) RAE Notice
RAE John (Jock) (Dunbar)
Peacefully, at Crookston Care Home, on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Jock,
beloved husband of the late Nancy, much loved father of Neil and father-in-law of Arlene and loved as, brother, uncle, grandad, great-grandad and a dear friend to many. A service will be held at Belhaven Church, on Friday, July 26, at 10 am and thereafter to Deer Park Cemetery, for 10.45 am, to which all friends are welcome. Donations if desired, may be given after the service in aid of Crookston Care Home, (East Fortune Ward).
Published in Edinburgh News on July 19, 2019
