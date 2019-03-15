|
PETTIGREW John McMullan (Colinton) Peacefully, at home with his family all around him on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Dearest husband of Iris, loving dad of John, Catherine, Audrey, Alison, Louise and Nicola and much loved grandad. A Requiem Mass will be held at St Mark's, Catholic Church, Oxgangs, on Friday, March 22, at 10 am, thereafter to Mount Vernon for 11.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only. Family Announcements 0131 370 0848.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 15, 2019
