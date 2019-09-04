|
|
|
PEACOCK John (Loanhead / Innerleithen)
Peacefully, after a short illness on August 31, 2019, John, dearly beloved husband of Cath (Katy), much loved dad of Vivien, Jillian and John, loved grandad of Darren, Dean, Dale, Iona, Chelsea, Ceilidh and Jonah and a dear brother and father-in-law. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel on Monday, September 9, at 2 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be given at the door after the service in aid of Perth Intensive Care Unit.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 4, 2019