Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
13:30
Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel
LAWRIE John Paterson (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, after a long illness, at the Western General Hospital, on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, aged 82 years, husband of Cecilia. John will be sadly missed by family and friends. Funeral service will take place at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Wednesday, February 20, at 1.30 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, a collection will be taken on retiral of the service in aid of Marie Curie. Enquiries to Scotmid, 0131 669 7401.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 15, 2019
