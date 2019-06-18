|
HILTON John Paterson (Bonnyrigg)
Sandra and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many cards, floral tributes and sympathy received on the sad loss of John also to the Rev Ian Scott for his comforting service and all who attended Bonnyrigg Parish Church and Cockpen Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff of Edenview Ward, in Midlothian Community Hospital, Newbyres Care Home and all staff in Ward 104 at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for all the care and attention they gave John, finally to Caroline and David for all funeral arrangements. Donations received for Edenview Ward was £650.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 18, 2019
