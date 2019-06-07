|
HILTON John Paterson (Bonnyrigg)
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, on June 4, 2019, John (former justice of the peace), beloved husband of Sandra, much loved father of John, Helen and Laura and father-in-law of Michelle and Murdo, loving Grumps of Lucy and Abbi and a dear brother and uncle. Service at Bonnyrigg Parish Church, on Tuesday, June 11, at 1.45 pm, to which all friends are invited. Interment thereafter in Cockpen New Cemetery, at 2.30 pm approximately. Family flowers only please, but there will be a retiring collection in aid of Edenview Ward, Midlothian Community Hospital.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 7, 2019
