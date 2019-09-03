|
PATERSON John (Bonnyrigg)
Peacefully, at Springfield Bank Nursing Home, on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, John, loving husband of Mary, much loved dad of John, Colin and Lesley, father-in-law of Angela and Gerry and a cherished grandpa of Michael, Chanel, Harvey and Vicky and great-grandpa of Mia and brother of Jim, Donald and George and brother-in-law of Mima. Service to be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Monday, September 9, at 1 pm. Family flowers only, please.
