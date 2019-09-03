Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
13:00
Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for John PATERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John PATERSON

Notice Condolences

John PATERSON Notice
PATERSON John (Bonnyrigg)
Peacefully, at Springfield Bank Nursing Home, on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, John, loving husband of Mary, much loved dad of John, Colin and Lesley, father-in-law of Angela and Gerry and a cherished grandpa of Michael, Chanel, Harvey and Vicky and great-grandpa of Mia and brother of Jim, Donald and George and brother-in-law of Mima. Service to be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Monday, September 9, at 1 pm. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.