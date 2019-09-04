|
ORR John (Jackie) (Eskbank)
Peacefully, on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Gilmerton Care Home, aged 89. Beloved husband of Isobel and much loved dad of Gordon and Fiona, adored grandad of Gordon, Neil, Stuart, Madeline, Gabriella and Samuel, father-in-law, uncle, brother-in-law and friend to many. Past Master of Rifle Lodge (405). Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Tuesday, September 10, at 12.30 pm, to which all are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 4, 2019