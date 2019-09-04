Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
12:30
Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel
John (Jackie) ORR

John (Jackie) ORR Notice
ORR John (Jackie) (Eskbank)
Peacefully, on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Gilmerton Care Home, aged 89. Beloved husband of Isobel and much loved dad of Gordon and Fiona, adored grandad of Gordon, Neil, Stuart, Madeline, Gabriella and Samuel, father-in-law, uncle, brother-in-law and friend to many. Past Master of Rifle Lodge (405). Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Tuesday, September 10, at 12.30 pm, to which all are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 4, 2019
