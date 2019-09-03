|
DAVENPORT John Norman (Priestfield)
Suddenly, at home, on Sunday, August 25, 2019, aged 89. John, beloved husband of Rae and loving father of Norman. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. A celebration of his life will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Monday, September 9, at 3.30 pm to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu in aid of Prestonfield and District Neighbourhood Workers Project.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 3, 2019