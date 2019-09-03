Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
15:30
Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for John DAVENPORT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Norman DAVENPORT

Notice Condolences

John Norman DAVENPORT Notice
DAVENPORT John Norman (Priestfield)
Suddenly, at home, on Sunday, August 25, 2019, aged 89. John, beloved husband of Rae and loving father of Norman. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. A celebration of his life will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Monday, September 9, at 3.30 pm to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu in aid of Prestonfield and District Neighbourhood Workers Project.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.