MORGAN John (Hatton Gates)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on October 17, 2019, Jack, former owner of Woodlands Cattery, beloved partner of May, loving dad of Caroline, John and the late Alison. A much loved grandad and great-grandad. Funeral service, to which all are welcome, will be held at Thomas Brown Funeral Home, Broxburn, on Thursday, October 31, at 10 am, thereafter to Abercorn Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. There will be a retiral collection for the Intensive Care Ward, Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 28, 2019
