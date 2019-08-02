Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00
Loanhead New Cemetery
Hunter Avenue
ARCHIBALD John Moffat (Loanhead)
Suddenly, at home on July 30, 2019, John, dearly beloved husband of Irene, much loved dad of Douglas and Kirsten, loved grandad of Chloe, Stefan and Niamh, dear father-in-law of Sharon and Zoran and a dear brother, brother-in-law of the family. Funeral service to Loanhead New Cemetery (Hunter Avenue), on Thursday, August 8, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please, but donations, if desired, can be made after the service in aid of COPD.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 2, 2019
