Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
14:30
Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel
MILNE John (Kenny) (Gilmerton)
Peacefully, after a long illness, at home on July 13, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, Kenny, beloved husband of Cathy, loving dad to Kerry, Dona and Scott, much loved stepdad, grandad and great-grandad and a dear brother to Charlie. Funeral service to be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel on Tuesday, July 23, at 2.30 pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, can be made on retiral in aid of Cancer Research UK.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 16, 2019
