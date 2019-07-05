|
MIDDLETON John (Cockenzie)
Peacefully, at Roodlands Hospital, on Friday, June 28, 2019, aged 89. John, dearly beloved husband of the late Betty (nee Hay), much loved dad to Lynne, Janette and Steven, father-in-law to Ian, Scott and April, a much loved grandad to Craig, Paul, Scott and Ewan, great-grandad to Kyle, Rebecca and Alisha, a much loved brother to Betty and the late June and Harry and brother-in-law to Nancy and Dave. Will be very sadly missed.
Funeral service will be held at Old Parish Church, Cockenzie, on Wednesday, July 10, at 10 am, thereafter to Prestonpans Cemetery, for 11 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Flowers may be sent to The Co-op Funeralcare, High Street, Prestonpans.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 5, 2019