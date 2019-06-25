|
MCPAKE John (Edinburgh)
Suddenly, at the Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh, on June 18, 2019, John (formerly of 1st battalion KOSB, Forth Ports Authority and the TA Caretaker at Redhall), beloved husband of Anna, much loved father of David, Lorna and Wendy and adored grandad and great-grandad of the family. A funeral service will take place at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel on Tuesday, July 2, at 12 noon, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 25, 2019
