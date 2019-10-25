Resources More Obituaries for John McGEOUGH Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John McGEOUGH

Notice McGEOUGH

John (Armadale)

Angela and family wish to thank you all for your attendance at the West Lothian Crematorium, on September 27. Special thanks to Monsignor Chambers for an uplifting and comforting service in celebrating John's life. Also we thank the palliative care team, and all staff in Ward 25. Thank you to the GP's, nurses and staff at the Blackridge Medical Centre and to the community nursing team for their unending support. We would also like to thank the British Legion for their attendance. Special thanks to Marina at Brodies for her professionalism, help and support. Thank you for your kind donations. The sum of £570 was raised for the Edinburgh Cancer Centre. Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 25, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices