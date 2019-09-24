Home

Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
14:00
West Lothian Crematorium
Livingston
John McGEOUGH Notice
McGEOUGH
John (Armadale)
Peacefully, at St John's Hospital, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, John, aged 56 years, beloved husband and soulmate of Angela (McGinley), treasured son of the late Daniel and Bridget, much loved brother to Danny, brother-in-law to Carol, Linda and Tony, Colleen and Matt and Susan and Terry. Devoted uncle to Nichola, Blair and Emma, Jordan, Daniel and Ryan. A well respected friend and colleague to many. Funeral service will be held in West Lothian Crematorium, Livingston EH54 7FD, on Friday, September 27, at 2 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Celebrate John's life by wearing bright colours. Family flowers only, please.
Rest in Peace.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 24, 2019
