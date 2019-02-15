|
|
|
BAIN John Legat (BEM) (East Calder)
(Hon Life President, Livingston Football Club)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, John, beloved husband of the late Cathie, dad to Ian and James, father-in-law to Carol and Sian, grandad to Samantha, Christopher, Juliet and Alan, great-grandad to Mia, Jamie, Jackson and Susie Rose. Will be sadly missed by all. Funeral service will take place at the West Lothian Crematorium, Livingston, on Friday, February 22, 2019, at 2 pm. Family flowers only please, donations may be given to St Columba's Hospice.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 15, 2019
