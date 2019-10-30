|
WATT John Holmes (Tranent)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Sunday, October 20, 2019. John, beloved husband of Chrissie, loving dad to Heather and Colin, father-in-law to June and Ronnie, brother to George and Betty, special papa and great-grandad. A service will take place at Co-op Funeralcare, Tranent on Wednesday, November 6, at 10 am, interment thereafter at Tranent Cemetery at 10.45 am, to which all family and friends are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 30, 2019