Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Tranent
96-98 High Street
Tranent, East Lothian EH33 1HH
01875 610 372
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00
The Co-operative Funeralcare Tranent
96-98 High Street
Tranent, East Lothian EH33 1HH
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:45
Tranent Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for John WATT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Holmes WATT

Notice Condolences

John Holmes WATT Notice
WATT John Holmes (Tranent)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Sunday, October 20, 2019. John, beloved husband of Chrissie, loving dad to Heather and Colin, father-in-law to June and Ronnie, brother to George and Betty, special papa and great-grandad. A service will take place at Co-op Funeralcare, Tranent on Wednesday, November 6, at 10 am, interment thereafter at Tranent Cemetery at 10.45 am, to which all family and friends are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.