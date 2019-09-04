|
HENDERSON John (Jack) Musselburgh)
On Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Jack, beloved husband of Lynn, much loved dad to Karen and Paula, devoted grandad to Danielle, special great-grandad to Ruari and Hamish and a dear brother to Jim. A service will be held at Musselburgh Baptist Church on Monday, September 9, at 10 am and thereafter to Inveresk Cemetery arriving approximately at 11 am, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 4, 2019