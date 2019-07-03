Home

Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
14:30
Currie Community Church
16 Kirkgate
HAMBURGH John Frederick (Edinburgh / Bristol)
Peacefully, at home, in Bristol, on Monday evening, June 17, 2019, John Hamburgh, (69). Husband, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and a friend to many. His infectious sense of humour will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorial service at Currie Community Church, 16 Kirkgate, Wednesday, July 10, 2.30 pm, for those wishing to pay their respects. Donations to Bethany Christian Trust welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 3, 2019
