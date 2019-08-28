|
HACKETT John (Prestonpans)
Peacefully, after a long illness, at the Western General Hospital, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, John, dearly loved husband of Margaret, much loved dad of Glenda, adored grunda of Carla and Lewis, loving brother to Pat and the late Barrie, dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A funeral service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Monday, September 2, at 1pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired may be given after the service in aid of Cancer Research.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 28, 2019