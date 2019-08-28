Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John HACKETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John HACKETT

Notice Condolences

John HACKETT Notice
HACKETT John (Prestonpans)
Peacefully, after a long illness, at the Western General Hospital, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, John, dearly loved husband of Margaret, much loved dad of Glenda, adored grunda of Carla and Lewis, loving brother to Pat and the late Barrie, dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A funeral service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Monday, September 2, at 1pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired may be given after the service in aid of Cancer Research.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.