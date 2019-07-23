Home

Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
13:00
Warriston Crematorium
Lorimer Chapel
John Gair McANNA

John Gair McANNA Notice
McANNA
John Gair (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Ferryfield House, on Saturday, July 20, 2019. John, beloved husband of the late Miriam, loving dad to Susan and Jennifer, adored grandad to Conor and Caitlin, a good friend to Derek and Tom and a much loved brother and uncle to his family. Service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Friday, July 26, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations can be given if desired, in aid of Ferryfield House.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 23, 2019
