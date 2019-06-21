|
|
|
MERRITT John Elliot (Prestonpans)
Peacefully, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Saturday, June 15, 2019. John, beloved husband of Betty, much loved dad of Keith, David and Alison, loving father-in-law to Anne, Jennifer and David, cherished grandad and great-grandad to all his grandchildren and a dear friend to many. A funeral service will be held at Prestongrange Parish Church, on Wednesday, June 26, at 10 am, thereafter to Prestonpans Cemetery, arriving at approximately 10.45 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 21, 2019
