Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:30
Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel
HOWISON John Durnan (Edinburgh)
John died very suddenly, but peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, with his family by his side on Friday, October 11, 2019. He was a much loved and loving uncle to the late Alan Steedman and Margaret, great and great-great-uncle to Ross, Mark and Alan and their families. John was a well respected, kind gentleman, who will be greatly missed by all his friends. A funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel on Monday, October 28, at 10.30 am. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 23, 2019
