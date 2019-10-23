|
HOWISON John Durnan (Edinburgh)
John died very suddenly, but peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, with his family by his side on Friday, October 11, 2019. He was a much loved and loving uncle to the late Alan Steedman and Margaret, great and great-great-uncle to Ross, Mark and Alan and their families. John was a well respected, kind gentleman, who will be greatly missed by all his friends. A funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel on Monday, October 28, at 10.30 am. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 23, 2019