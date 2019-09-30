Home

DRYDEN John (Southside / Craigmillar)
Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on September 18, 2019. John, aged 84, (formerly of Ushers Brewery & Bank of Scotland), beloved husband of the late Alison and much loved dad of Alison and Ian, proud grandfather and friend to many. A graveside service will be held at Mortonhall Cemetery on Monday, October 7, at 2 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations to Alzheimer Scotland, (Action on Dementia).
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 30, 2019
